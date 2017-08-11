SHOOTING

Man shot at while following his own stolen truck

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A man trailing his own stolen truck suffered a minor facial injury when someone in his vehicle opened fire at him overnight.

Authorities responded to the area of FM 529 and Greenhouse Drive in the wake of the shooting. They found the victim injured and a vehicle's windshield shot.

According to law enforcement, the victim was in a Honda CRV trying to follow his truck that had been taken from him.

At some point, the shots were fired.

The victim stopped at a gas station, where he was checked out for a small scratch above his eye.

Authorities were unable to confirm whether he was shot or if he was injured from shattered glass fragments.

The shooter got away. Authorities did not immediately give a description of the stolen truck.

Follow on-scene reporter Jeff Ehling on Twitter for live updates.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
shootingauto theftCypress
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
SHOOTING
South Carolina police officer shot repeatedly, survives
6-year-old witnesses shooting in NE Houston
La Porte man accused of shooting stepson-in-law
Man shot during arranged microwave sale outside mall
More shooting
Top Stories
HPD to keep track of which bars over-serve
Heat stroke or heat exhaustion: Do you know the difference?
Few more showers on Friday
Investigators: Missing man's ID found on human remains
HEATED MEETING: Man throws money during HISD meeting
Charges dropped against deputies accused in search
Cartier and hospital volunteer battle over 'LOVE'
Suspect wanted in Midtown bar burglaries
Show More
BODYCAM: Officer forced off SW Fwy to avoid crash
Drag queens to read stories at Houston Public Library
Meningitis killed Harris Co. deputy, not gas leak
Knicks, Rockets re-engage in Carmelo Anthony trade talks
Bogus beer festival scam targets Houstonians
More News
Photos
World's biggest bounce house is coming to Houston
Former Texas Gov. Mark White dead at 77
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Birthplace of Tabasco sauce a 'hot' place to visit
More Photos