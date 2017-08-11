Man shot at while following his own stolen truck

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --A man trailing his own stolen truck suffered a minor facial injury when someone in his vehicle opened fire at him overnight.
Authorities responded to the area of FM 529 and Greenhouse Drive in the wake of the shooting. They found the victim injured and a vehicle's windshield shot.
According to law enforcement, the victim was in a Honda CRV trying to follow his truck that had been taken from him.
At some point, the shots were fired.
The victim stopped at a gas station, where he was checked out for a small scratch above his eye.
Authorities were unable to confirm whether he was shot or if he was injured from shattered glass fragments.
The shooter got away. Authorities did not immediately give a description of the stolen truck.
