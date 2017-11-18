Man shot and killed outside SW Houston grocery store

One person is dead after gunshots ring out in a Houston neighborhood. (KTRK)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A man is dead after a shooting outside a restaurant and grocery store in southwest Houston.

The police investigation is just getting underway on Windswept Lane at West Greenridge.

Gunshots rang out near the Supermercado Latino grocery store early this morning.

When first responders arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound in the corner of the strip center where the businesses are located.

We do not know what led up to the shooting, but hope to learn more from investigators soon. We have also not been told where the shooting suspect or suspects are at this time.

Houston police could be seen interviewing witnesses in their vehicles, trying to piece together what happened.

Our Eyewitness News crew at the scene says there are a number of people standing around, watching as investigators comb the scene for clues.

