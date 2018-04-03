Homicide detectives are on scene of a fatal shooting and robbery of a man at 8404 South Course. Male suspect fled scene before officers arrived. #hounews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) April 3, 2018

One man shot and killed in SW Hou at apts on S Course Dr near Beechnut and Wilcrest. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/Pb2sJ4WzLa — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) April 3, 2018

Detectives are at an apartment complex in southwest Houston where they say a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.Houston police tweeted that this fatal shooting and robbery happened on 8404 South Course, not far from Landis Elementary School.Authorities say the suspect left the scene shortly before officers arrived.