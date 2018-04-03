Man shot and killed at apartment complex near elementary school in SW Houston

Detectives are on the scene of a deadly shooting not far from an elementary school in southwest Houston. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Detectives are at an apartment complex in southwest Houston where they say a man was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

Houston police tweeted that this fatal shooting and robbery happened on 8404 South Course, not far from Landis Elementary School.


Authorities say the suspect left the scene shortly before officers arrived.
