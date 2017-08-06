Man rescued after being struck by METRORail downtown

We're following breaking news in downtown Houston, where a man was struck by a METRORail train this morning.METRO officials said the light rail was going northbound on the Red Line when it hit the man on Main and Dallas.The man became stuck between the tracks after being hit, but was rescued a short time ago.He was taken to the hospital. The man was conscious, but his condition is not known.We have a crew headed to the scene, and will bring you new details as they become available.