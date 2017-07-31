Exclusive: man shares story after he says he was pulled over by a man impersonating an officer @abc13houston pic.twitter.com/mMLkDNHXoD — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) July 31, 2017

Authorities in Liberty County are urging residents to be on the lookout after a man reported being pulled over by a person pretending to be a deputy."I thought it was a cop," Nathan Doyle said.He said a white unmarked car pulled up behind him, with lights in the windshield and bumper."He didn't have a name tag. He didn't have Liberty County right here, but he had, like a badge, but I couldn't read it," Doyle said.The entire interaction with the man seemed off, he said.The Liberty County Sheriff's Office said there are several things you should look for if you're ever stopped, including: identifiable uniform, marked vehicles and name plates."If you are uncomfortable, pull into a well-lighted area, a grocery store, a gas station, whatever to be comfortable."