Man pointing gun in Dallas traffic claims self defense

DALLAS, Texas --
A Texas man claims self defense after being caught on camera pointing a gun at another driver.

The suspect turned himself in to Dallas police Monday. He claims he thought the other driver's cell phone was a weapon.

Victoria Best caught the image on her cell phone while she was driving to work Friday afternoon on I-35 east.

Best said it started with a man driving around her car erratically. Eventually she said the driver pulled up beside her pointing a gun at her.

He never fired the weapon and eventually drove off.

Charges are pending after a review of all sides of the story and further evidence.

