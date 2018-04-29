MURDER SUICIDE

Man kills woman, kills himself, injures stepchild in murder-suicide in SW Houston

2 dead, child injured in apparent murder-suicide in SW Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a murder-suicide after a man shot and killed a woman, and then killed himself in southwest Houston.

Officers were dispatched to the 7900 block of Corporate Drive around 1 p.m. Sunday when neighbors called about the shooting.

According to authorities, the couple had been partying the night before.

The woman went to take a shower when the man allegedly followed her and fatally shot her, investigators said.

Police said the man then shot himself in the chest, and the bullet went through his body, through the bathroom door, and grazed an 8-year-old girl on her left side.

The child, along with three other children in the apartment, ran to the neighbor's apartment.

The wounded girl is at Memorial Hermann Hospital in stable condition.

The three other children are currently in the custody of Child Protective Services.

The incident is still under investigation.
