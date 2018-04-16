LAWRENCEVILLE, Georgia --Police in Georgia say a man who killed his wife with his three kids inside their apartment dropped his children off at a front leasing office before killing himself.
Investigators said Kalvin Wright's children told police their father shot their mother on Saturday morning, according to WGCL-TV.
All three children are under the age of 10.
Police found Wright's body inside the apartment along with the body of his wife, 33-year-old Gentrorica Wright.
Their three children are now being cared for by family members.