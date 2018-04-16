Police in Georgia say a man who killed his wife with his three kids inside their apartment dropped his children off at a front leasing office before killing himself.Investigators said Kalvin Wright's children told police their father shot their mother on Saturday morning,All three children are under the age of 10.Police found Wright's body inside the apartment along with the body of his wife, 33-year-old Gentrorica Wright.Their three children are now being cared for by family members.