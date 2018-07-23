Man killed in welding explosion while working on boat at Kemah business

EMBED </>More Videos

Man killed in welding explosion while working on boat at Kemah business (KTRK)

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) --
A 57-year-old man was killed in an accidental welding explosion while working on a boat at a Kemah business on Monday.

According to the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, the blast happened at Gulf Coast Trawl Doors in the 900 block of Lawrence Road. Witnesses say the shop owner was welding on a gas tank of a small off-shore boat at the time of the accident.

Deputies found the man with severe burns. He was taken to Clear Lake Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.



Friends and family are devastated.

"He did so much for everybody around here. He always had such a positive attitude," said Chandler Randall, a family friend. "It really doesn't make a lot of sense, that's his life work. As much as I hate to say it, he went out doing what he loved."

The sheriff's office says no foul play is suspected.

OSHA sent representatives to the scene and will be conducting a separate investigation.

The man's name has not been released.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
worker deathboatsexplosionKemah
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
2 children allegedly killed by their own father identified
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
Show More
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
More News