Man killed in drive-by shooting in southeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Houston Saturday morning.

The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting call in the 5600 block of Kenilwood Drive near Martin Luther King Boulevard around midnight.

Witness say an argument may have taken place in the parking lot of a nearby gas station before the shooting.

The victim is a man in his early-20s, who suffered multiple gunshot wounds, according to police.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, you're urged to call the Houston Police Department.
