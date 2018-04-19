Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man as he walked along a well-lit area of Highway 6 near Briar Forest in west Houston Wednesday night.Around 9:30 p.m., another driver passing by saw the man lying on the side of the road and called 911, authorities say.When officers arrived, the victim was still alive, but he later died at the hospital.Investigators say he was crossing Highway 6 when he was hit. The driver that struck him did not stop."It was at an intersection that he was crossing. It is a really well-lit area. There is no reason why the driver never should have seen him," said HPD Sergeant Thomas Fendia.Officials believe the victim was hit by a gray car because a left rear view mirror was found at the scene.There are several businesses in the area. Police are hoping the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run may have been caught on camera.