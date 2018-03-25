Man killed after shooting outside gas station in Channelview

Police say one person was shot and killed after a man opened fire at a gas station in Channelview Saturday morning.Authorities responded to reports of a shooting outside of the Exxon in the 1700 block of East Freeway around 6:00 a.m.Investigators told Eyewitness News that Danny Ferguson and his friend pulled into the gas station and got into an altercation with two males in a Ford ExplorerThe driver of the Ford Explorer started shooting, striking Ferguson and his friend. Ferguson was transported to the hospital where he later died.Authorities say Ferguson's friend is in the hospital in an unknown condition.No suspects have been arrested.