A SWAT standoff is underway at a home in southwest Houston.

A SWAT team has taken a man into custody after an early-morning argument ended in a violent shooting in southwest Houston.Investigators said two men were arguing at an apartment complex on South Gessner near Bissonnet before 1 a.m.One of those men ran inside his apartment at one point and came back with a gun.Police said after opening fire on the man, the shooter picked up his gun casings and then barricaded himself inside his apartment.The shooting victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition.Officers rushed to the scene, and tried to coax the man out of his apartment.When he didn't respond, a SWAT team was called.Negotiators spoke with the suspect for 30 minutes, but when he wouldn't come out, the SWAT team made their way inside the apartment.Houston police said the man was taken into custody without incident.Investigators said it does not appear the men knew each other. The victim had only moved into the apartment complex recently.The suspected shooter faces possible charges of aggravated assault. Those charges could be upgraded if the victim dies, according to investigators.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.