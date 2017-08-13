Man in critical condition after fight ends with shooting in SE Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is in custody after a violent shooting at a southwest Houston apartment complex. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A SWAT team has taken a man into custody after an early-morning argument ended in a violent shooting in southwest Houston.

Investigators said two men were arguing at an apartment complex on South Gessner near Bissonnet before 1 a.m.

One of those men ran inside his apartment at one point and came back with a gun.

Police said after opening fire on the man, the shooter picked up his gun casings and then barricaded himself inside his apartment.



The shooting victim was taken to Ben Taub Hospital in critical condition.

Officers rushed to the scene, and tried to coax the man out of his apartment.

When he didn't respond, a SWAT team was called.

Negotiators spoke with the suspect for 30 minutes, but when he wouldn't come out, the SWAT team made their way inside the apartment.

Houston police said the man was taken into custody without incident.

ORIGINAL REPORT: SWAT standoff underway in SW Houston
EMBED More News Videos

A SWAT standoff is underway at a home in southwest Houston.


Investigators said it does not appear the men knew each other. The victim had only moved into the apartment complex recently.

The suspected shooter faces possible charges of aggravated assault. Those charges could be upgraded if the victim dies, according to investigators.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingswatstandoffbarricaded manHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
BEWARE: Another round of dangerous heat today
'White Lives Matter' protest coming to Texas A&M
Celebrate lefties on Left-Handers Day!
Wrong-way driver crashes into minivan on Grand Pkwy
Sunday funday: Farmer's market at St. Arnold today
Police identify suspect in Virginia car ramming
Mansion nail spa in Cypress hosts grand opening today
Numbers announced for $356 million Powerball jackpot
Show More
Quidditch Championship in League City this weekend
Beat the heat: Where to find Houston cooling centers
Difference between heat stroke and heat exhaustion
Police: Man kills wife during fight in SE Houston
Officials: White nationalist rally linked to 3 deaths
More News
Top Video
Wrong-way driver crashes into minivan on Grand Pkwy
Police identify suspect in Virginia car ramming
Numbers announced for $356 million Powerball jackpot
Family says dad died of broken heart on same day son killed
More Video