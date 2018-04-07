Man found shot to death on the floor of his apartment in SW Houston

EMBED </>More Videos

Detectives say a neighbor heard gun shots before a man was later found dead in his apartment. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Detectives say a neighbor heard gunshots before a man was found dead inside his apartment in southwest Houston.

This happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Village at Piney Point apartments on Lazy Hollow near Westheimer.

Authorities say the neighbor ran outside after the shots were fired, but never saw the shooter or shooters.

Police later found the man dead on the floor inside the apartment.

Right now, there are no witnesses.

Detectives are checking surveillance video to see if it caught the shooting.

If you have any information on the crime, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationshootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Search resumes Saturday for boy accused in man's killing
8-year-old killed in drive-by to be laid to rest Saturday
Muslim woman stabbed by attacker yelling religious slurs
Astros give Mattress Mack his own World Champions ring
UH offering free legal advice this weekend
Humble ISD student says he was put in closet by teacher
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
HEB president helps reunite boy with lost stuffed animal
Show More
This New Mexican Bakery Has 150+ Kinds of Bread
Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 8-year-old
Burger chain tips hat to Houston with 4 locations
14-year-old arrested after gun, knives found in backpack
10 apps every parent of a teen should know about
More News