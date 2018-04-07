Detectives say a neighbor heard gunshots before a man was found dead inside his apartment in southwest Houston.This happened around 9:30 p.m. Friday at the Village at Piney Point apartments on Lazy Hollow near Westheimer.Authorities say the neighbor ran outside after the shots were fired, but never saw the shooter or shooters.Police later found the man dead on the floor inside the apartment.Right now, there are no witnesses.Detectives are checking surveillance video to see if it caught the shooting.If you have any information on the crime, you're urged to call Crime Stoppers.