Man found shot to death near bus stop in north Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are searching for witnesses to help them find out who shot and killed a man in north Houston Sunday morning.

Police responded to a shooting call on Rushcreek and Northborough around 12 a.m.

Authorities say they received a call from an apartment manager about shots being fired just before midnight.

Officers found a man shot to death next to a bus stop.

Investigators told Eyewitness News that the man did have a weapon in his possession, but they were not sure if he fired any shots with it.
