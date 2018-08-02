Authorities investigating fatal shooting at NW Harris County apartment

EMBED </>More Videos

A man was found shot to death in a stairwell at an NW Harris County apartment complex.

By
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Sheriff deputies are searching for three men who fled the scene of a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County.

According to authorities, they received a call at around 1:40 a.m. of witnesses claiming to have heard several gunshots fired at an apartment complex at Greenhouse Road.

Multiple units arrived at the scene, where they said a man, identified as Frederick Kennedy, was found shot to death in the stairwell.

A woman who lives at the complex told ABC13 she heard seven gunshots and when she looked outside she saw two vehicles driving away.

The suspects were described as three black males wearing all black clothing. The suspected vehicles appear to be a white sedan and a dark-colored truck.

Authorities say there were several bullet casings in the parking lot and have taken those into evidence.
Follow Jeff Ehling on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fatal shootingman shotman killedHoustonHarris County
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Baytown police officer vanished after leaving home
How store clerk arrested is connected with deadly DWI crash
Human chains formed to rescue swimmers in Lake Michigan
Sisters on a mission to reunite family after decades apart
5-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say
How this couple paid off nearly $124,000 of debt in 3 years
Police jump to rescue passenger in a fiery crash
'The Facts of Life' actress Charlotte Rae dies at age 92
Show More
Message led to discovery of 11 kids in filthy compound
Man struck and killed in NW Harris County
63 shot, 10 dead in Chicago since Friday
4 new BCycle stations installed at Texas Medical Center
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
More News