One person dead after shooting at The Commons at Hollyhock pic.twitter.com/3XkJZ1jLuo — Jeff Ehling (@JeffEhlingABC13) August 2, 2018

Harris County Sheriff deputies are searching for three men who fled the scene of a deadly shooting in northwest Harris County.According to authorities, they received a call at around 1:40 a.m. of witnesses claiming to have heard several gunshots fired at an apartment complex at Greenhouse Road.Multiple units arrived at the scene, where they said a man, identified as Frederick Kennedy, was found shot to death in the stairwell.A woman who lives at the complex told ABC13 she heard seven gunshots and when she looked outside she saw two vehicles driving away.The suspects were described as three black males wearing all black clothing. The suspected vehicles appear to be a white sedan and a dark-colored truck.Authorities say there were several bullet casings in the parking lot and have taken those into evidence.