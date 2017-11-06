Man found guilty of murdering 2 UT students decades ago

EMBED </>More Videos

Man found guilty of murdering 2 UT students decades ago. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
More than 23 years since the execution-style murders of two UT students in southwest Houston, their accused killer was found guilty.

Chiron Francis is convicted of killing Douglas Schwartz, 20, and Eric Heidbreder, 19.

Schwartz and Heidbreder were found shot to death inside Schwartz's car on April 11, 1994, in the 15700 block of Park Manor. Police said they were there during a break from school. Investigators say they were shot by Francis in the back seat of the vehicle.

Early on, police identified Frances as a person of interest. They said the victims were trying to buy marijuana from him. During opening statements, Frances' attorney told the jury it was around $24,000 worth of pot.

EMBED More News Videos

An accused killer is standing trial two decades after two UT students were killed.



Eyewitnesses said they saw a man shoot inside that red car and run off.

Despite their best efforts, including exhaustive door-to-door searches and thousands of dollars in reward money offered by the victim's families, Frances stayed under the radar for 21 years. Only in 2015 was he recognized by authorities in Venezuela. Investigators haven't yet said how.

SEE ALSO: Double murder suspect behind bars after 21 years on the run

"He was on the lam. He was a fugitive from justice longer than both Douglas and Eric had lived on this planet. That speaks volumes," said City of Houston victim's rights advocate Andy Kahan.

Prosecutors say Frances confessed to a friend shortly after the attack. Prosecutor Matthew Banister told the jury Frances confided in a friend: "Did you hear about those two white boys that got shot?... I did that. I set it up."

Attorneys for Frances say eyewitnesses can't identify him as the shooter. They question police work at the time and claim certain evidence previously in custody went missing.

Frances' lead defense attorney Butch Bradt told the jury, "The case just does not make sense. The case is simple as A-B-C. Anything but competent, anything but complete, anything but conclusive."

The extradition from Venezuela means Frances is not eligible for the death penalty.

Frances could receive anything from probation to 99 years in prison.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
homicide investigationmurderdouble homicidegun violencemarijuanaHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Double murder suspect behind bars after 21 years on the run
Top Stories
Clara Harris granted parole after running over cheating husband
6 violent love triangles that shocked Houston
Source: Church gunman came to kill everybody in building
8 members of same family killed in Texas church shooting
Man accused of shooting deputy appears in court
Astros coach recovering from emergency surgery
Katy Fwy turns into impromptu commuter car wash
Murder-for-hire suspect facing new charge for kidnapping
Show More
Woman blames pedicure for week-long hospital stay
Verlander and Upton share first wedding photo
'American Idol' premiere date announced
Worker with blender sparks blast at vodka distillery
10 things revealed in Alex Bregman's AMA
More News
Top Video
Clara Harris granted parole after running over cheating husband
Woman blames pedicure for week-long hospital stay
Sean 'Diddy' Combs changes his name, again
Vin Scully: 'I will never watch another NFL game'
More Video