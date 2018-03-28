Man found fatally assaulted at apartments in SE Houston

Police are investigating the fatal assault of a man in southeast Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news in southeast Houston, where police are investigating the fatal assault of a man.

Homicide investigators said the man's body was found at an apartment in the 10000 block of Cullen Boulevard.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a tweet by the Houston Police Department.

We do not know the name or age of the victim, or the circumstances behind his death.
