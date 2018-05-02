Man found dead inside car submerged in bayou in Galena Park

Police say a foul odor led them to discover a man's body inside a car in Galena Park. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Police are investigating after they found a man dead inside a car in Galena Park.

Neighbors called the Galena Park Police Department after they said they smelled something awful in the woods along Dunaway Street and Federal Road.

Officers found the man's body in a light-colored Chevy sedan, which was partially submerged in Hunting Bayou.

Sources confirm to ABC13 the man was shot multiple times in the back seat of the car. No weapon was found.

There was also a dark-colored SUV that police towed away. Authorities are working to see if the SUV is related to this case.

The medical examiner's office has custody of the man's body. His identity will not be released until his family is notified.

