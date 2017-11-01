Man found dead in burning mobile home in Huffman

Mobile home fire in Huffman leaves one male dead. (KTRK)

HUFFMAN, Texas (KTRK) --
One person is dead after a mobile home caught fire in Huffman.

Firefighters responded to the mobile home engulfed in flames around midnight on 3rd Street near FM 1960 and FM 2100.

Upon arrival, first responders found a male, possibly in his 30s, inside of a room in the home.

Firefighters administered CPR, but the male was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say he possible died from smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
