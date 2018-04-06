Man fatally shot, driven to gas station in east Harris County

EMBED </>More Videos

Man fatally shot and driven to Shell gas station in east Houston. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday night in east Harris County.

According to the sheriff's office, the male victim was shot near Bayou Drive and taken by an unknown person to the Shell gas station near the East Freeway at Magnolia.

The victim was pronounced dead at the gas station.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidedeadly shootingHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Muslim woman stabbed by attacker yelling religious slurs
Astros give Mattress Mack his own World Champions ring
Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting of 8-year-old
Man wanted in connection with severed head found in bag
UH offering free legal advice this weekend
Burger chain tips hat to Houston with 4 locations
10 apps every parent of a teen should know about
Man allegedly tried to abduct 6-year-old at Houston Zoo
Show More
Firefighters battle fire at TPC Group chemical plant
Dramatic video captures end of police chase in north Houston
Three major highway closures set for weekend, plan ahead
Rep. Blake Farenthold resigns amid sexual harassment allegations
Ex-Harris Co. employee allegedly stole $30,000 to pay dominatrix
More News