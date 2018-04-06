Man fatally shot, driven to gas station in east Harris County

We are investigating a Homicide in the 17100 block of the East Fwy. at Magnolia. One adult male is confirmed dead. No suspect in custody. PIO en route. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/i83XjkXd4N — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 7, 2018

Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot Friday night in east Harris County.According to the sheriff's office, the male victim was shot near Bayou Drive and taken by an unknown person to the Shell gas station near the East Freeway at Magnolia.The victim was pronounced dead at the gas station.