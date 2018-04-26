Reports: Man falls to his death after inspecting fair ride

ALEXANDER CITY, Alabama --
Authorities say a man fell to his death while inspecting a ride at a fair in Alabama.

News outlets report the death happened Wednesday afternoon at the Kiwanis Club Fair in Alexander City.

Tallapoosa County Coroner Mike Knox says the 45-year-old man from Belarus fell about 30 feet (9 meters) from the "Ring of Fire" ride after performing a safety inspection.

Knox says the ride wasn't operating when the man fell, and no one was in line at the time. The fair remained open.

Authorities haven't released the man's name.
