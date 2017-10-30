Police say a man in a Santa Claus suit shot four people at a Halloween party in Austin this weekend.Police rushed to a house and found those four people wounded. Two of the victims were taken to the hospital in critical condition, with life-threatening injuries. A third person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and the fourth person was treated at the scene.Police later arrested the suspect at a different house just down the block from the shooting, still wearing the Santa suit. They say he knew the people he allegedly shot.Police have not said what charges the shooter may face.