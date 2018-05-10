LAWSUIT

Man charged with resisting arrest now suing police, City of Houston for excessive force

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged with resisting arrest now suing police, City of Houston for excessive force (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Jose Gomez was charged with resisting arrest. His attorney says the charge was dropped, and now he's suing the city and three HPD officers for excessive force.

As Jose Gomez was pulled over for a traffic stop in March 2017, things escalated quickly.

His attorney provided a portion of an officer's body cam video of the incident.

In the video, you see Gomez pulled over and an officer at the window.

Then you hear one of officers say, "You said you don't have your wallet. Get out, turn around and put your hands behind your back."

The video is dark, and it's hard to tell what happens next. Then you see Gomez in handcuffs and hear an officer shouting, "Stop resisting."

Gomez responds in the video saying, "I didn't do nothing."

Gomez was arrested for resisting arrest. The charge was later dropped.

Gomez says he suffered injuries to his arm and shoulder during the arrest. He's since had surgeries, and he's now suing the officers and the city for excessive force.

"I was scared then," said Jose Gomez.

"The officers were swearing. They were definitely angry. Basically, the officers used excessive force on my client and severely injured him," said Randall Kallinen, the plaintiff's attorney.

The police union calls the lawsuit frivolous.

"This person is clearly resisting arrest. The officers had to get him into custody. The officers didn't use any excessive force," said Joe Gamaldi, the president of the Houston Police Union.

In fact, Gamaldi says when a complaint was made about the traffic stop, internal affairs investigated and found no wrongdoing.

"They interviewed officers. They reviewed the body camera and after all of those things and all of the factors in this case, they found the officers completely exonerated. In my opinion, this is just a frivolous lawsuit," said Gamaldi.

The City of Houston sent a response regarding the lawsuit:

"The city of Houston has received notice of the federal lawsuit and will review the plaintiff's claims. At this time, I do not have a comment about the pending litigation," said press secretary Mary Benton.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
houston police departmentpolice brutalitylawsuitHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
LAWSUIT
$40M lawsuit filed in drunk driving crash that killed mom, baby
Former employees file lawsuit against Bay Area Regional Medical Center
Mother sues school, suspect after Pa. teen taken to Mexico
Get a call from Dish? It could be worth up to $1,200
More lawsuit
Top Stories
Katy ISD superintendent resigns in face of 'smear campaign'
Missing 12-year-old girl located in SW Houston
Army soldier gets ear grown inside arm for transplant
Teen shot at bus dropoff in SW Houston
Man charged for threatening violence at HCC's Central campus
Big T's widow says rapper saved her and their son's lives
Katy ISD student threatens to shoot up elementary school
Alvin mom has no regrets after chasing man who took a box off her front porch
Show More
Suspect accused of exposing himself near Rosenberg school identified
Alleged shoplifter seen attacking workers in W. Harris Co.
Car crashes off freeway overpass, killing 1
Officer fired after video showed him choking former Texans player
Package bomb detonates outside church in Beaumont
More News