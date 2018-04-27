HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Investigators say a mother of three was shot and killed in her apartment by her boyfriend, who turned the gun on himself and tried to also take his own life.
Michael D. Parker, 28, is charged with murder in the shooting death of Karkea Crenshaw, 33.
Police were first called to the Spring Village Apartments on Chimney Rock Road at 7:30 a.m. Thursday. Officers say Crenshaw reported that she was assaulted by Parker after she told him to move out.
"At the first call, since he was not on the scene when they arrived, they began the investigation and they were writing an offense report for assault at that point," Assistant Police Chief Wendy Baimbridge said. "She went to a manager and she got the locks changed. So she was making some proactive efforts to prevent this."
The apartment complex confirmed to Eyewitness News they did finish the lock change, but detectives say that did not stop the boyfriend from returning.
We're told Parker arrived back at the building less than three hours later with a gun.
"A maintenance man saw him kick in the door and told the apartment complex manager and she right away called police," said Baimbridge, who explained the second 911 call was made almost simultaneously as the murder. "At that time the suspect shot the female and then he shot himself, so there were two shots."
Police say Crenshaw was found dead inside the apartment. Parker was taken to the Memorial Southwest Hospital and remains in critical condition.
No one else was inside the apartment at the time of the shooting.
Police said family members did confirm there was a history of violence in the relationship.
If you or someone you know needs help with a domestic violence situation, please contact the Houston Area Women's Center.