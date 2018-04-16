A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder in a weekend shooting death in the parking lot of the AMC Gulf Pointe 30 movie theater off the Beltway at Gulf Freeway.Police say a man and his girlfriend were leaving the theater Saturday night when they were confronted by the woman's ex-boyfriend.Adrian Mondragon was reportedly armed with a rifle. Police say he shot the victim in the chest. The man, whose identity has not been released, died at the scene.Police say Mondragon then fled the scene in a black Chevrolet pickup truck and remains at large at this time. He's been charged with murder.Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Adrian Mondragon is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.