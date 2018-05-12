73-year-old man charged with murder after fatally shooting grandson

EMBED </>More Videos

Man charged with murder after fatally shooting grandson (KTRK)

PAULDING COUNTY, Georgia (KTRK) --
The Paulding County Sheriff's Department is investigating a deadly shooting after they say a man shot and killed his grandson.

Deputies were called to the 1500 block of Township Road around 9:38 p.m. Thursday.

Sheriff Jason Landers with the Paulding County Police Department said 73-year-old William Miller fatally shot Evan Holcombe, 19, in the chest.

According to police reports Miller and Holcombe lived together at the home.

Details about the shooting were not immediately released.

Miller was arrested and charged with murder. He's expected to appear in court on Monday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
grandparentsman killedu.s. & worldGeorgia
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
65-year-old grandmother dragged during traffic stop
Prince album coming in 2019
Police arrest burglary suspect, catch him dancing on camera
Officials seek suspect who tripped and sexually assaulted teen
Man caught on camera stealing 3 cases of beer from Chevron
Parents suing school district after son exposed to porn
Experts fear 'super' bed bug may be in Houston area
Man dies after jumping out of moving car on Southwest Fwy
Show More
Here's why Katy ISD's potential defamation suit may not get to trial
Video shows officer hitting daughter at school
LAWSUIT: Woman kicked off Houston flight over 'pungent odor'
Clara Harris released from prison after murdering husband
AMBER ALERT: 16-year-old Laredo girl believed to be in danger
More News