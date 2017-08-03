Deputies: Boyfriend charged with manslaughter after changing his story, friend also arrested

GALVESTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies said a woman's boyfriend is now charged with manslaughter after she was shot and killed inside a Galveston County home.

Galveston County deputies said Orlando Martinez accidentally shot his 18-year-old girlfriend, Kaitlyn Trammell, on Sunday after they were playing with a gun on a couch inside of a Bacliff home. However, that's not what investigators said Martinez originally told them.

Deputies said Martinez told investigators Trammell accidentally shot herself. However, the gun was missing.

Affidavits showed there were several people inside of the home at the time of the shooting. The affidavit said Martinez's friend told investigators that Martinez shot Trammell.

Deputies said after the shooting, Martinez asked an acquaintance, Jared Koehler, to dispose of the gun. Authorities later located the gun in a creek in Santa Fe, Texas.

Koehler was arrested and charged with tampering with evidence.

Trammell's friends are devastated not only for their loss, but also for her son, Alex, who turns three this month.

"She was just a really good person and she didn't deserve any of this. She will be missed and loved forever," said Melody Carreon.

Martinez is being held on $80,000 bond. Koehler is being held on $25,000 bond.

The family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral expenses.


