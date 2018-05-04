Family of woman murdered at bus stop searches for answers as suspect prepares to face judge

EMBED </>More Videos

Loved ones are remembering a loving grandmother stabbed to death at a bus stop. (KTRK)

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 57-year-old man charged in his girlfriend's murder is expected in court Friday.

Herbert Hill is expected to be brought to the Harris County jail to eventually appear before a judge.

He's accused of stabbing 58-year-old Debra Flowers 15 times, killing her at a METRO bus stop on Broadway near Bellfort in southeast Houston Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, Flowers' loved ones are remembering a woman they described as a loving grandmother to 12 grandchildren, who loved to sing and dance.

"She didn't deserve that. Fifteen times? Why? For what? I think that was too brutal for anything, anybody. I just want to ask why did you do that to her. Why did you take her away from us?! I don't understand...I don't understand," said Flowers' daughter Carin.

ABC13 was speaking to the family as the murder charges against Hill were announced.

Carin says Hill had hurt her mother in the past. She believes he must have snapped in a fit of rage before her mother's murder.

"As a family, we all just have to come together and just embrace each other and try to get through this. It's going to be hard but...I just want answers why he did that," Carin said.

RELATED: Boyfriend charged with murder, accused of stabbing girlfriend 15 times at METRO bus stop
EMBED More News Videos

Woman stabbed by her boyfriend 15 times at METRO bus stop.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
dead bodymetrowoman killedHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
2 men killed inside million-dollar home
Young Katy mother sues after alleged rape by Harris Co. jailer
ATF agent shot in head during federal operation in Chicago
Evacuations underway after Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii
Student warns about 'Juuling' trend in eye-opening video
Lyft offers free and discounted rides for Cinco de Mayo
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Kentucky Derby at these hot spots
All the news you need to know in 60 seconds
Show More
Parents upset over son's prom night hypnosis
Miracle Mission: Meet the man who's helping children around the world
Celebrate Cinco de Mayo and Nurses week with these free events
Family reacts to arrest in mother's stabbing death at bus stop
2 people shot after fight breaks out in Baytown
More News