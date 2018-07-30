Man charged in fatal 'love-triangle' shooting, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A man has been charged with murder after another man was fatally shot in northwest Harris County, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a call about a shooting around 2:20 p.m. in the 12000 block of Gregory Crossing Way.

Authorities say Nathaniel Pradia allegedly shot Jeremy Jackson Gregory over an argument that began as a result of a love triangle.


Upon arrival, deputies found Gregory dead at the scene.

According to a tweet from HCSO, Pradia and a woman were later detained at Gregory Crossing Way.
