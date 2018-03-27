Man charged in deadly crash that split car in two in north Harris Co.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3261751" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Truck drivers described suspected drunk driving crash scenes, Shelley Childers reports.

A man has been charged after deputies said he caused a crash so violent, it split a car in two.Erik Garza, 33, is charged with failure to stop and render aid in the crash that killed Shane Laniyo and injured his two passengers early Sunday morning in north Harris County.Deputies say Garza was behind the wheel of a black Chevy pickup truck when he slammed into a Toyota Corolla, leaving behind a trail of shattered glass and twisted metal.The Harris County Sheriff's Office believes Garza was driving drunk at the time of the crash.Witnesses said Garza was allegedly staggering when he got out of his truck and slurring his words.Deputies said Garza ran away on foot, only to be arrested later.Records show this is not Garza's first run-in with the law.In January 2016, Garza was charged for failure to stop and give information to an officer.