A 21-year-old man has been charged with making a terroristic threat for allegedly planning to "unleash violence" at Houston Community College's Central campus, officials said.Luis Antonio Rivera was arrested Thursday after allegedly posting the following on Facebook:Police said Rivera used the name Elijah Eli Saltibanez on Facebook."We take threats to public safety seriously," First Assistant Tom Berg said in a release. "If the elements are met, you will be charged and prosecuted."After the threat was posted last weekend, HCC closed the central campus on Monday and Tuesday.Rivera is also accused of posting threats against President Donald Trump and students in local school districts.He faces two to 10 years in prison if convicted.