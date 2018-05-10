  • LIVE VIDEO Officials in Beaumont provide update on explosion at church

Man charged with making terroristic threat against HCC's Central Campus

Man charged for threatening violence at HCC's Central campus. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A 21-year-old man has been charged with making a terroristic threat for allegedly planning to "unleash violence" at Houston Community College's Central campus, officials said.

Luis Antonio Rivera was arrested Thursday after allegedly posting the following on Facebook:

"I will attack and shoot everyone and kill everyone in HCC Central campus in May 7, 2018. I will kill everyone including students and teachers are gonna die and also I will kill the HCC Police Department."

Police said Rivera used the name Elijah Eli Saltibanez on Facebook.

"We take threats to public safety seriously," First Assistant Tom Berg said in a release. "If the elements are met, you will be charged and prosecuted."

After the threat was posted last weekend, HCC closed the central campus on Monday and Tuesday.

Rivera is also accused of posting threats against President Donald Trump and students in local school districts.

He faces two to 10 years in prison if convicted.
