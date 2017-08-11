Man charged for allegedly attacking teen pranksters

A man from Humble may have wanted to teach some teenage pranksters a lesson, but now he is the one facing criminal charges.Deputies say Said Herrera received a call from his wife saying someone kept ringing their doorbell and taking off in a black Nissan Altima.As Herrera was heading home to check on her, officials say he saw the car and crashed into it on purpose.Deputies say Herrera then pulled one of the teens out of the vehicle and started beating him.Herrera is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has been released on a $30,000 bond.