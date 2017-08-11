Man charged for allegedly attacking teen pranksters

EMBED </>More Videos

A man from Humble may have wanted to teach some teenage pranksters a lesson, but now he is the one facing criminal charges.

HUMBLE, Texas (KTRK) --
A man from Humble may have wanted to teach some teenage pranksters a lesson, but now he is the one facing criminal charges.

Deputies say Said Herrera received a call from his wife saying someone kept ringing their doorbell and taking off in a black Nissan Altima.

As Herrera was heading home to check on her, officials say he saw the car and crashed into it on purpose.

Deputies say Herrera then pulled one of the teens out of the vehicle and started beating him.

Herrera is now charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He has been released on a $30,000 bond.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
prankteenHumble
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Dozen in custody accused in child sex trafficking cases
Alleged dad of abandoned newborn reveals what he knew
Judge throws out DJ's suit against Taylor Swift
Renowned artist must close studio for I-45 expansion
Deputies kill suspect who shot at them from apartment
Extreme Steam in Houston this Weekend
Suspect at large after beating man in front of his wife
Veteran: Mortgage spikes 327% after bad tax assessment
Show More
Mega Millions and Powerball jackpot continue to rise
Luckiest places around Houston to buy lotto tickets
Salmonella cases linked to papayas found in Texas
Woman goes into labor just before wedding ceremony
Dad fighting wrongful child support begins 165-mile walk
More News
Top Video
Break the plateau: Lose those last few pounds!
Veteran: Mortgage spikes 327% after bad tax assessment
Suspect at large after beating man in front of his wife
Witches prep for solar eclipse with celebration and ritual
More Video