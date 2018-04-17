Man charged after opening fire on Pct. 4 deputies in Atascocita

Man charged after deputies injured in shootout in Atascosita

By
ATASCOCITA, Texas (KTRK) --
A man is charged with four counts of aggravated assault on a public servant after he reportedly opened fire and injured a Precinct 4 deputy constables in a shootout in Harris County.

Wesley Smith, 31, is charged with four counts of aggravated assault. Smith's charges range from five to 99 years in prison if he's found guilty.

Authorities say one deputy was shot and three other deputies were injured during the shootout.

Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman has identified the deputy that was shot as Christopher Gaines, a 2-year deputy assigned to the East District Patrol Division in Humble.

Deputy Thomas Gilliland told ABC13 that deputies responded to a suicide call around 2 a.m. at a home on Saratoga Woods Lane in the Eagle Springs subdivision.

Authorities said six deputies arrived at the home, and Smith came out of the house with a shotgun and started shooting at deputies, who fired back. At least 3-4 deputies shot at him. The suspect was hit.

Gaines was shot in the lower half of his body multiple times. He was flown to Memorial Hermann Hospital Downtown, where he had surgery.

Constable Herman gave an update at the hospital saying that Gaines is in a lot of pain.

He has several buckshots lodged in or near his bones, so doctors are trying to determine whether to remove the shots. Gaines will likely have a long road to recovery.

His family has been notified.


Officials say a second deputy, Deputy Faniyi, was hit in the head with what they believe to be a shot gun pellet. He was taken to a hospital in Humble where he received nine stitches to his head.

A third deputy received minor injuries while ducking for cover during the gunfight. He was evaluated and released from a Humble hospital. A fourth deputy took cover during the shooting and was treated for minor injuries as well.

"I am very humbled and honored to work with these heroes who bravely stood together and not only protected a fallen deputy, but also put down this suspect when he engaged them in a gun battle," Herman said.

Smith was also taken to Memorial Hermann where he was being treated in a room right next to Deputy Gaines.

"The suspect ironically is in the same room right beside him. The suspect was shot, I believe the nurse said 22 entry and exit wounds. He is still alive," said Herman.

Smith is being held on a $50,000 bond.

