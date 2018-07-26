Do you recognize this man? He robbed a Boost Mobile and an employee, taking money from the register and her purse. She was terrified. Another store on Antoine was hit last month and an employee was punched in the face. @abc13houston https://t.co/L486T6a6pD pic.twitter.com/uaWtsBp8r3 — Marla Carter (@MarlaABC13) July 26, 2018

There have been a series of robberies at Boost Mobile stores in Houston. It's left employees terrified.One store owner says one of the most recent robberies occurred on Tuesday at the store at Beechnut and Eldridge. It was captured on surveillance video.In the video you can hear the employee saying, "Okay, okay," as the suspect walked behind the counter and pointed a gun at her head.Saad Hashmani owns that store and nine others and said the suspect stole money from the register and from an employee."The guy even took money out of her purse before he left. It's the worst case where they have no mercy for no one," said Saad Hashmani.Hashmani said the same store was robbed five weeks earlier."They acted like they were there to pay a bill. They were dressed decently. It seemed like they were regular people. You wouldn't even suspect their intentions," said Hashmani.The Houston Police Department also released video of a robbery suspect sucker punching a worker at a cell phone store in northwest Houston.The video is from June 13 just after 5 p.m. in the Boost Mobile on Antoine near Pinemont.Police said the employee allowed the suspect to come inside the store because he thought the man was a customer.The suspect walked up to the employee and sucker punched him in the face, busting the victim's lip.Police said the suspect forced the employee to open the cash drawer and give him money. The victim told police that the suspect also threatened to shoot him.Police shared the video in hopes of finding the robber who took off with a trash bag full of phones. He hopped in a white 4-door vehicle with a woman acting as his accomplice.The suspect is described as a black man between 20 to 26 years old, weighing between 200 to 250 pounds.The woman in the getaway car is described as a black woman being between 20 to 26 years old.Hashmani said the robberies are terrifying for employees."They're terrified. They come to make a living, an honest living. They work really hard," said Hashmani.If you have an information on the crimes you're asked to call Houston Police or Crime Stoppers at 713-521-4600.