The all clear has been given near three Pasadena schools after an officer-involved shooting in the area early Monday morning.Authorities tell ABC13 the incident happened around 4 a.m. and lasted for about three hours.Police say this all started when a homeowner reported someone knocking on her door and ringing her doorbell.The woman had a Ring video doorbell, which captured an image of the man and allowed it to be shared with police quickly.An officer had a description of the suspect and saw him crossing the street, ordering him to stop.The suspect took off, jumped fences and pulled out two pellet guns. Officers fired at the suspect, who was not hit.Authorities say the man dropped the guns and ran, but because several schools in the area were starting, police asked the district to be put on lockdown.The Pasadena Police Department tweeted that it was urging all citizens to stay out of the area around Bondy Intermediate, Turner Elementary and Pasadena Memorial High School while officers searched for the suspect.Officials say they received a phone call around 7:30 a.m. from a convenience store on Preston and Crenshaw about a suspicious person.That turned out to be the suspect, who was arrested. Police found another pellet gun where the man was taken into custody.He was taken to jail. Charges are pending.The schools reopened. No officers were hurt.