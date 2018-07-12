Man body-slams legally blind worker dressed as 'Minion'

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida --A self-described "Instagram star" is in trouble with the law after an apparent prank gone wrong.
The man tackled an employee who was wearing a full "Minion" costume.
To make matters worse, the victim is legally blind, WKMG-TV reports.
Plenty of people walk up and take pictures with Jamie Roehm as he's dressed like a minion outside Jungle George's Airbrush and More store in Daytona Beach.
But there was no love for Roehm when one man picked him up, and then threw him to the ground.
"You don't do this to people," Roehm said.
Roehm says he can't really defend himself inside the costume, on top of the fact he's actually blind.
"No matter if they're handicapped or not, nobody should go through this," he said.
Co-workers were able to come out and tackle that man before he could come back for more.
"We ran out and just laid on top of the guy until the cops got there," George St. Pierre, the owner of Jungle George's Airbrush and More, said.
Body camera video shows police arresting Ryan Nihart, 25, who goes by the name Bouje Ratche on his Instagram page with 1,800 followers.
"I'm an Instagram star. I was just doing a prank," Nihart said. "I would've never did this if I knew I was going to hurt anybody. I did it for the love of you. How was I supposed to know? I thought I had the Minion's consent."
"I'm going to get on with my life and get on with my job because I love this job way too much to let this affect me," Roehm said.