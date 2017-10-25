It took a police dog bursting into an apartment and biting a hiding suspect to convince him to come out, according to police.The standoff started after 4:30 p.m. Wednesday on the 3300 block of Alabama Street in the city's Third Ward.Police said they were serving a warrant for 19-year-old Deandre Watson. He was wanted for allegations of assaulting a peace officer, according to law enforcement.Watson fled to his family's home, while his mother and others were inside, officers said.Police got the family out and evacuated several surrounding units."We knew that he was armed. We knew he had multiple weapons that we did find inside. So we wanted to get all the folks away from the apartments in the event he did start firing," Captain Larry Baimbridge said.Police shot tear gas into the apartment but it was not effective so the canine was sent inside."He had numerous, numerous opportunities to simply give up peacefully and he chose to remain inside the apartment. He chose to barricade himself. And the injuries he sustained from our canine was his doing," Baimbridge said.Watson was injured by the dog and he came out of the apartment. He's being treated for the bite wounds.The dog was unharmed, police said.