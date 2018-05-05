A man who was beaten with a shovel handle while he slept has died.
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's office, the victim identified as Andrew Massey passed away as a result of the injuries he received from the assault.
The attack happened in the early morning hours last Friday. Massey was taken to a hospital where he was in critical condition with life-threatening injuries.
Thomas Lyn Barringer, 26, is charged with aggravated assault and there's a warrant out for his arrest.
Authorities continue seeking the public's help in finding Barringer. He's described as 5'9" tall, weighing 195 pounds.
Barringer is believed to be dangerous and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office requests he not be approached by the public. Barringer was last seen in the area of Motel 6 in Cleveland, Texas.
Anyone with information regarding Barringer or this crime is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case number# 18A114015.
