HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Police are searching for two suspects accused of attacking a man outside a southeast Houston Wells Fargo.
According to investigators, the suspects took off with $1,000.
"I personally think they were watching him. I think they saw him withdraw money. Maybe perhaps he didn't put it away fast enough," HPD officer Jeff Brieden said.
In the surveillance video, you see a man walk up to the customer, make small talk and hit him. A scuffle broke out between the suspect and victim.
Physical interaction is never a good idea, police said.
"We never recommend someone fighting back, you know? If it happens to be that you're the victim of a robbery, the best thing we can recommend is being a good witness," Brieden said.
Police recommend looking for a descriptive characteristic if you are ever caught in a situation.
The first suspect is described as a black male, 28 to 30 years old, and 5'6" to 5" 8 tall, 160 to 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black hat and white coat. The second suspect is described as a black male, 28 to 30 years old with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers.
