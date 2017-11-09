EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2624808" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man attacked and robbed outside Wells Fargo in SE Houston

Police are searching for two suspects accused of attacking a man outside a southeast Houston Wells Fargo.According to investigators, the suspects took off with $1,000."I personally think they were watching him. I think they saw him withdraw money. Maybe perhaps he didn't put it away fast enough," HPD officer Jeff Brieden said.In the surveillance video, you see a man walk up to the customer, make small talk and hit him. A scuffle broke out between the suspect and victim.Physical interaction is never a good idea, police said."We never recommend someone fighting back, you know? If it happens to be that you're the victim of a robbery, the best thing we can recommend is being a good witness," Brieden said.Police recommend looking for a descriptive characteristic if you are ever caught in a situation.The first suspect is described as a black male, 28 to 30 years old, and 5'6" to 5" 8 tall, 160 to 170 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black hat and white coat. The second suspect is described as a black male, 28 to 30 years old with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black cap.Anyone with information is asked to contact Houston police or Crime Stoppers.