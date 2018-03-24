Man arrested in Mexico with teen girl back in Pennsylvania

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=3232436" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Missing Allentown girl 16-year-old Amy Yu found in Mexico, suspect arrested: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., March 18, 2018

Authorities say a man who frequently checked a teenager out of school without her parents' knowledge and fled to Mexico with her is back in Pennsylvania to face charges.The Lehigh County district attorney's office said Saturday that 45-year-old Kevin Esterly arrived back in Allentown, 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia, after being extradited from Miami, Florida.Federal agents and Mexican authorities found him and 16-year-old Amy Yu in Playa del Carmen a week ago and flew them to Miami. The two had been missing since March 5.Prosecutors say the married father of four faces a felony charge of interference with the custody of a child. The county public defender's office, listed in court documents as representing him, couldn't be reached for comment Saturday.