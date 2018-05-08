Man arrested in connection to suspicious package found at Cypress home

EMBED </>More Videos

Man arrested in connection with suspicious package in Cypress home. (KTRK)

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
The Harris County Sheriff's Office arrested one person after receiving reports of a suspicious package in Cypress.

Deputies responded the incident located in the 11000 block of North Eldridge Parkway around 4:30 p.m.

HCSO Deputy Gil told Eyewitness News that SWAT teams were talking to a man inside of the home who they believed had some sort of flammable products on him.

After a few minutes, deputies were able to talk the man into surrendering without incident.

Investigators said there was also an elderly woman in the house, but it's not clear if she was in danger.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suspicious packagearrestharris county sheriffs officeHoustonCypress
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
STILL BURNING: Firefighters on standby at Texas City facility
LIVE BLOG: Rockets look to clinch Jazz series in game 5
Mother's Day flowers with real staying power
T-Mobile service restored in Houston after massive outage
Houston dad testifies against former Brazilian in-laws
Fake money appears in registers of Brenham area businesses
Horse thieves strike again in Cypress
Mom indicted after baby dies from ingesting synthetic marijuana
Show More
Couple allegedly stabbed and robbed 62-year-old Harvey flood victim
How to avoid scams with downtown Houston parking lots
2 teens accused of killing man while buying LSD
Former Texas A&M great Johnny Manziel hospitalized
Man wanted for assaulting girl near La Porte library arrested
More News