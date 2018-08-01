DEATH IN CUSTODY

Man arrested for intoxication dies in the Montgomery County jail

CONROE, Texas (KTRK) --
A 59-year-old man has died while in the custody of the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.

Lt. Scott Spencer said in a statement Wednesday night that the man died after he fell down inside a detoxification cell.

According to the sheriff's office, the man was moved to a cell with protective walls out of fear he might be injured if he remained in the detoxification cell.

Around 5:38 p.m. Wednesday, deputies said they found the man unresponsive on the floor. He was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital.

The Texas Rangers are now assisting in their investigation of the man's death.

The sheriff's office says staff conducted regular mandatory checks on the man while he was in his cell.

"Our thoughts and condolences are with the family and friends of the male during this difficult time," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The name of the suspect has not been released.
