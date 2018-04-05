Man arrested at Pearland home after complaints he was selling marijuana

Large police presence spotted at home in Pearland. (KTRK)

PEARLAND, Texas (KTRK) --
A man was arrested after authorities served him with a narcotics warrant at a Pearland home because of complaints he was selling marijuana.

This happened on Ginger Rose Court near Broadway.

Isaiah James Taylor-Ghiloni, 20, is charged with possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

Authorities say that when the Brazoria County Task Force arrived to execute the narcotics search warrant, Taylor-Ghiloni tried to get rid of the marijuana, leading to his charges.

Officials tell ABC13 the sheriff's office served the warrant because they had received multiple complaints about Taylor-Ghiloni selling the drug.

SkyEye was over the neighborhood where members of law enforcement could be seen standing in front of the house.

No word yet on how much marijuana was found in the home.

Taylor-Ghiloni will be taken to the Fort Bend County jail.
