A man has been arrested after leading police on an hour-long police chase through multiple counties Sunday morning.Police say the chase started in Jacinto City after they attempted to perform a felony stop around 3:30 a.m.At least a dozen officers followed closely behind the car, which reached speeds up to 110 miles per hour.The chase ended on Houston's east end at a home on 73rd Street near Avenue E.The suspect was taken into custody.