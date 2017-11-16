Houston police say a suspect is in custody following a SWAT standoff in southwest Houston.Police say the armed man barricaded himself inside an apartment in the 8900 block of South Gessner.He was holding a man, woman and a 4-year-old girl hostage.Someone from the apartment was able to call 911.Police spent several hours negotiating with the suspect. They eventually determined, in order to ensure the safety of the hostages, that they would launch a rescue.The suspect was taken into custody peacefully. No one was hurt.Police believe he may have been under the influence of some substance because he was making irrational comments when he was arrested.He is facing aggravated assault charges and three counts of kidnapping.