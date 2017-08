A man was arrested after police say he hit an officer's SUV and then lead officers on a chase along the Southwest Freeway.Police say officers were working a different crash when the man hit the SUV.He then led officers on a chase along SH-59 at Harwin.This all happened around midnight Saturday morning.Police eventually pulled the man over in a parking lot off Bellaire.No one was hurt.The man was arrested for DWI and evading arrest.