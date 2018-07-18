Man arrested after allegedly stabbing La Porte woman inside her home

LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --
A 21-year-old man is facing charges after he allegedly stabbed a La Porte woman multiple times during an early-morning home invasion.

Cassius Lorenzo Collins was taken into custody Wednesday after the violent incident on Dogwood Road around 2 a.m.

Police say the woman heard her dogs barking and went out to investigate. That is when they say Collins attacked her.

The woman sustained serious injuries, but they were not life threatening, according to police.

The woman said the suspect ran through the back of the home and got away.



La Porte police spent hours searching for the man. We do not know the circumstances of his arrest.

Police removed several items of clothing from the home that appeared to be soaked in blood.

Dogs were brought in to assist the search.

While no motive was given, La Porte police say the suspect has family ties with the victim.

