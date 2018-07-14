Man armed with gun at pool party shot by deputy in northeast Harris County

Man injured in deputy-involved shooting in northeast Harris County. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a deputy-involved shooting Saturday night in northeast Harris County.

According to investigators, deputies were initially called to the home in the 13600 block of Reeveston Road for a disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.

When deputies arrived, they found the man armed with an AK-47.

The man was ordered to drop the gun, but instead, he pointed the weapon at a deputy, officials said. That deputy shot the suspect.

Investigators believe the man came to the party to confront a woman.

The deputy is OK, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the male suspect was taken to a local hospital. His condition is currently unknown.

