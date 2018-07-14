I’m enroute to an Officer-Involved shooting scene at 13600 block of Reeveston Road (Northeast Harris County). Preliminary info: stemmed from a disturbance call. Deputy’s ok, one male transported to hospital. pic.twitter.com/xD9mfjLg6M — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 14, 2018

An investigation is underway after a man was injured in a deputy-involved shooting Saturday night in northeast Harris County.According to investigators, deputies were initially called to the home in the 13600 block of Reeveston Road for a disturbance between a boyfriend and girlfriend.When deputies arrived, they found the man armed with an AK-47.The man was ordered to drop the gun, but instead, he pointed the weapon at a deputy, officials said. That deputy shot the suspect.Investigators believe the man came to the party to confront a woman.The deputy is OK, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.Deputies said the male suspect was taken to a local hospital. His condition is currently unknown.