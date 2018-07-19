LA PORTE, Texas (KTRK) --The man charged in the stabbing of a La Porte woman Wednesday went before a judge when new details were revealed through court documents.
Cassius Lorenzo Collins, 21, is charged with burglary with intent to commit aggravated assault. It is a first degree felony.
According to the affidavit, Collins stabbed Angela Lara 14 times, and also cut off part of one of her ears. It was later recovered in a bedroom.
The affidavit stated that Collins was upset because Lara would not allow him to see his child, who is her grandson. Police said Wednesday there was a family connection between the victim and the suspect.
Lara was hospitalized for her injuries. When Collins was arrested, he was said to have wounds on his hands and arms from a knife.
His bond was set at $75,000.
